BJP Suffers Major Setback in UP: INDIA Bloc Gains Upper Hand
The BJP-led NDA faced a significant defeat in Uttar Pradesh, securing only 36 seats compared to the 43 won by the INDIA bloc. Notably, the Samajwadi Party emerged as the single largest party with 37 seats. This marks a steep decline from the 2019 elections where the BJP had secured 62 seats.
Despite an intensive campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP saw significant losses, including in Ayodhya and Sultanpur. Meanwhile, the INDIA coalition experienced gains in key constituencies, marking a turning point in UP's political landscape.
