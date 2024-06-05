BJP Suffers Major Setback in UP: INDIA Bloc Gains Upper Hand

The BJP-led NDA suffered a significant defeat in Uttar Pradesh, securing only 36 seats, while the INDIA bloc claimed 43 seats—making a substantial impact on the overall opposition tally.

In stark contrast to the 2019 general elections where the BJP had secured 62 seats, this year the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party emerged as the single largest party with 37 seats.

Despite an intensive campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP saw significant losses, including in Ayodhya and Sultanpur. Meanwhile, the INDIA coalition experienced gains in key constituencies, marking a turning point in UP's political landscape.

