Global Leaders Congratulate Modi on Landmark Election Victory

Global leaders extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his ruling alliance secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, ensuring his third term in office. Leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, among others, expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India under Modi's continued leadership.

Global leaders extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, following the victory of his ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, which paves the way for his third term in office.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his message to Modi, expressed optimism about furthering bilateral relations, emphasizing the growing heights India reaches under Modi's leadership. Modi responded with gratitude, noting the ongoing strength of Bharat-Bhutan relations.

Similarly, Modi conveyed his appreciation to Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, stressing the importance of continued cooperation and partnerships as India charts new frontiers under Modi's administration. Leaders from a number of other countries also extended their best wishes to the Indian Prime Minister.

