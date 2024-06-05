Left Menu

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Stumbles, MVA Soars

The BJP faced a significant loss in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, winning only 17 seats compared to its previous count of 23 in 2019. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), composed of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar), collectively won 30 out of 48 seats, showcasing their growing influence.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:52 IST
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Stumbles, MVA Soars
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP suffered a setback in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday, with its tally dwindling to less than half compared to 2019. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) was on a roll, pocketing 30 out of the 48 seats.

The BJP-led NDA fell significantly short of its target of bagging 45-plus seats in Maharashtra, garnering just 17 seats. The BJP won nine seats, a far cry from the 23 it won in 2019, while its ally Shiv Sena won seven. Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged a seat, but his wife Sunetra Pawar faced defeat in Baramati from Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar.

Congress saw a quantum jump, winning 13 seats from just one in 2019, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) won nine seats each. Vishal Patil, a Congressman-turned-independent, won the Sangli seat and indicated he may rejoin Congress, taking the MVA tally to 32 in the state. In the previous election, BJP won 23 seats, Shiv Sena (undivided) 18, NCP four, and Congress just one.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray stated that the INDIA bloc would meet to decide the prime ministerial face for the alliance. He claimed that the common man had displayed his power in the mandate and emphasized the opposition's need to stake a claim to form the government at the Centre.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the NDA's poor performance to the Opposition's propaganda, which suggested the BJP would change the Constitution post-polls. ''People's mandate must be accepted as it is. We will conduct deep introspection and recover our loss in the next assembly election,'' he posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024