Modi Poised for Historic Third Term; Allies Crucial for BJP's NDA Government Formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the brink of forming the government for a historic third consecutive term as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieves majority status in the Lok Sabha. This comes despite significant losses in three major Hindi heartland states following a hotly contested election, advertised as a referendum on Modi's popularity. The Election Commission of India has announced results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP securing 240 seats and Congress obtaining 99 seats. The result for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra remains pending, but the NDA is projected to have a majority with the support of its allies.

Though the BJP fell short of the 272 majority mark, securing only 240 seats, it relied on its allies within the NDA to surpass the halfway mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Key allies like N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) played pivotal roles, winning 16 and 12 seats respectively in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, propelling the NDA to around 290 seats. Modi, preparing to take office for his third term, pledged to collaborate with all states to build a developed India and emphasized rooting out corruption during his tenure.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge framed the election results as a defeat for Modi, labeling it a victory for the people and democracy. The Congress party, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, made significant gains, winning 99 seats compared to the previous 52. The elections also highlighted a resurgence of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi and a notable performance by the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, contributing to the NDA's shortfall in anticipated seat counts.

