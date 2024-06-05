Left Menu

USIBC Applauds Modi's Landslide Victory in Lok Sabha Elections

The US-India Business Council congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA on winning the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for Modi’s third consecutive term. The BJP won 240 seats, needing NDA allies to form the government. The USIBC anticipates stronger trade and investment under Modi’s leadership.

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) extended its congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following their significant victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Securing a historic third term, Modi and the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious despite setbacks in several states. The Election Commission of India announced results for 542 constituencies, confirming the BJP's substantial yet short-of-majority 240-seat win, further bolstered by allies' support.

USIBC President Atul Keshap commended the electoral process and expressed optimism about continued US-India trade and investment cooperation. Echoing the sentiment, Indian-American leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria noted that this victory underlines India's democratic resilience and its path towards economic prominence under Modi's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

