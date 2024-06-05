USIBC Applauds Modi's Landslide Victory in Lok Sabha Elections

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) extended its congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following their significant victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Securing a historic third term, Modi and the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious despite setbacks in several states. The Election Commission of India announced results for 542 constituencies, confirming the BJP's substantial yet short-of-majority 240-seat win, further bolstered by allies' support.

USIBC President Atul Keshap commended the electoral process and expressed optimism about continued US-India trade and investment cooperation. Echoing the sentiment, Indian-American leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria noted that this victory underlines India's democratic resilience and its path towards economic prominence under Modi's leadership.

