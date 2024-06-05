Global Leaders Hail Modi's Historic Third Victory
Global leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory. John Chambers, Husain Haqqani, Mary Millben, and Tulsi Gabbard praised Modi's leadership and India's democratic process. The BJP-led NDA secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, reinforcing Modi's significant political influence.
- Country:
- United States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received accolades from global dignitaries on clinching his third consecutive electoral win, reflecting a strong Indo-US rapport. Cisco's John Chambers lauded India's economic strides under Modi's leadership, anticipating continued positive developments.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a legislative majority, with Modi now set to form the government despite setbacks in Hindi heartland states. According to the Election Commission of India, out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99.
In a social media post, Chambers extended his congratulations, highlighting India's economic and digital growth, urging global observers to keep an eye on India. Former Pakistani Ambassador Husain Haqqani and American singer Mary Millben echoed similar sentiments. Millben described Modi's victory as historic, emphasizing his role in fostering Indo-US relations and global stability. Similarly, former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations between the world's largest democracies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Historic Voter Turnout in Baramulla: A Triumph for Democracy
Mallikarjun Kharge Calls to Save Constitution and Democracy
Reichsbuerger Trial: Plot to Overthrow German Democracy Unveiled
LS Polls: BJP's Krishan Pal Gurjar aiming to hold sway in Faridabad for third term
No level playing field maintained by BJP, oppn leaders being arrested before polls not good for democracy: Congress chief Kharge.