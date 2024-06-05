Left Menu

Global Leaders Hail Modi's Historic Third Victory

Global leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory. John Chambers, Husain Haqqani, Mary Millben, and Tulsi Gabbard praised Modi's leadership and India's democratic process. The BJP-led NDA secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, reinforcing Modi's significant political influence.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 05:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 05:48 IST
Global Leaders Hail Modi's Historic Third Victory
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received accolades from global dignitaries on clinching his third consecutive electoral win, reflecting a strong Indo-US rapport. Cisco's John Chambers lauded India's economic strides under Modi's leadership, anticipating continued positive developments.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a legislative majority, with Modi now set to form the government despite setbacks in Hindi heartland states. According to the Election Commission of India, out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99.

In a social media post, Chambers extended his congratulations, highlighting India's economic and digital growth, urging global observers to keep an eye on India. Former Pakistani Ambassador Husain Haqqani and American singer Mary Millben echoed similar sentiments. Millben described Modi's victory as historic, emphasizing his role in fostering Indo-US relations and global stability. Similarly, former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations between the world's largest democracies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024