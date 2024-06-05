Global Leaders Hail Modi's Historic Third Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received accolades from global dignitaries on clinching his third consecutive electoral win, reflecting a strong Indo-US rapport. Cisco's John Chambers lauded India's economic strides under Modi's leadership, anticipating continued positive developments.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a legislative majority, with Modi now set to form the government despite setbacks in Hindi heartland states. According to the Election Commission of India, out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99.

In a social media post, Chambers extended his congratulations, highlighting India's economic and digital growth, urging global observers to keep an eye on India. Former Pakistani Ambassador Husain Haqqani and American singer Mary Millben echoed similar sentiments. Millben described Modi's victory as historic, emphasizing his role in fostering Indo-US relations and global stability. Similarly, former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations between the world's largest democracies.

