BJP Claims 240 Seats, Modi Set for Third Term: Lok Sabha Election Results

The Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha election results with BJP winning 240 seats and Congress securing 99. Despite falling short of a majority, PM Modi is poised for a third term with support from NDA allies. Over 640 million votes were counted in a historic democratic exercise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 06:07 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Election Commission of India has officially declared the results for all Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP emerged victorious in 240 out of 543 seats, while the Congress secured 99. The final result was declared for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated BJP's Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes.

Counting was conducted for 542 seats as BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the brink of a third term, will form the government with support from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP, campaigning under the banner of Modi, saw a significant dip from its previous election wins in 2019 and 2014, falling short of the 272 majority mark and requiring ally support. With crucial backing from allies like Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the NDA surpassed the halfway threshold. The Congress improved its seat count, and the opposition INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, made significant gains, preventing a BJP landslide. Over 640 million votes were tallied in this unparalleled democratic event, spanning from April 19 to June 1 over seven phases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

