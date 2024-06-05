PM Modi meets VP Dhankar after submitting resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the VP's enclave on Wednesday after submitting his resignation. This is PM Modi's first meeting with the Vice President after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

VP Dhankhar presented sweets and a bouquet to the Prime Minister, who is heading for a third term in the Lok Sabha. According to the VP's office, the sweets served to the Prime Minister included a "peda", a delicacy from Chirawa in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu (VP Dhankhar's native district) and "gud" (jaggery) from Meerut, a prominent agricultural produce from the region.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tendered his resignation along with his council of ministers to President Droupadi Murmu, paving the way for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.

This came after the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi earlier in the day recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16. According to sources, PM Modi will take oath for the third time on June 8.

BJP won 240 seats and Congress 99 seats as per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. This time, the BJP fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 and will need to rely on its allies to form a government. On the other hand, the Congress registered a strong growth from 52 seats in 2019 to 99 seats this time. The Congress-led opposition coalition, INDIA bloc crossed 230 seats defying all predictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)