ANC Explores Coalition Amid Election Deadlock in SA

In a bid to navigate South Africa's post-election impasse, top officials of the African National Congress (ANC) have initiated preliminary coalition discussions with representatives from five other parties. Although these talks are in their nascent stages, the stakes are high for the ANC, which lost its 30-year majority in last week's election but remains the largest party.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri announced that the party has held exploratory conversations with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters, and three smaller parties. However, outreach to the new MK Party of former President Jacob Zuma, a former ANC leader now critical of current President Cyril Ramaphosa, has not yielded a positive response.

Framing these discussions as an attempt to form a government of 'national unity,' the ANC is considering several options, including forming a minority government. Bhengu-Motsiri did not rule out the possibility of the ANC becoming the opposition if that served the nation best. With South Africa's most industrialized economy in a state of uncertainty, these negotiations are pivotal as Parliament must convene by June 16 to elect a president, with Ramaphosa seeking a second term.

