Democratic Alliance Leads in Polls Before Portugal's Snap Election

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) leads a new poll before the snap election on May 18 but lacks a parliamentary majority. AD is at 34.4% support, ahead of the Socialist Party at 27.8%. Prime Minister Montenegro's government collapsed after failing a parliamentary confidence vote.

  • Portugal

The centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) has extended its lead in recent polls ahead of Portugal's upcoming snap general election, scheduled for May 18. According to a survey conducted by pollster Pitagorica for TVI broadcaster and TSF radio, AD garnered 34.4% support, well ahead of the centre-left Socialist Party (PS), which stands at 27.8%.

AD's support experienced a modest increase of approximately one percentage point compared to a similar survey conducted a month prior. This rise occurred before a significant political shift when Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's minority government collapsed in early March, following a failed confidence vote in parliament. Meanwhile, the PS's support decreased by the same margin.

Analysts speculate that maintaining a potential parliamentary majority hinges on AD securing support from the Liberal Initiative, which shares some of Montenegro's economic views. However, with the Liberal Initiative polling at 6%, an alliance still falls short of a full parliamentary majority. Voter indecision remains significant, with 18.6% of respondents undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

