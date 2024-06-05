Women in the 18th Lok Sabha: A Milestone Yet to Be Surpassed

In a significant development, 73 women have emerged victorious in the recent Lok Sabha elections, marking a slight decline from the 78 elected in 2019. West Bengal stands out with 11 female MPs leading the state tally.

The BJP fielded the maximum number of women candidates at 69, reflecting a robust strategy, while Congress followed with 41. This election is notably the first since the women's reservation bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, was passed in Parliament, although the law is yet to take effect.

Analyzing the Election Commission's data, BJP secured 30 seats for its women candidates, followed by Congress with 14 and TMC with 11. With female representation at over 13.44 percent, the 18th Lok Sabha will have one of the highest counts of women MPs, showcasing a gradual but significant shift in gender representation in Indian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)