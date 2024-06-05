Left Menu

Women in the 18th Lok Sabha: A Milestone Yet to Be Surpassed

73 women have won the latest Lok Sabha elections, slightly down from 78 in 2019. West Bengal leads with 11 female MPs. The BJP had the highest number of women candidates. The 18th Lok Sabha will have over 13.44% female MPs, a significant representation since 1952.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:41 IST
Women in the 18th Lok Sabha: A Milestone Yet to Be Surpassed
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 73 women have emerged victorious in the recent Lok Sabha elections, marking a slight decline from the 78 elected in 2019. West Bengal stands out with 11 female MPs leading the state tally.

The BJP fielded the maximum number of women candidates at 69, reflecting a robust strategy, while Congress followed with 41. This election is notably the first since the women's reservation bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, was passed in Parliament, although the law is yet to take effect.

Analyzing the Election Commission's data, BJP secured 30 seats for its women candidates, followed by Congress with 14 and TMC with 11. With female representation at over 13.44 percent, the 18th Lok Sabha will have one of the highest counts of women MPs, showcasing a gradual but significant shift in gender representation in Indian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024