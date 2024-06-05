Women in the 18th Lok Sabha: A Milestone Yet to Be Surpassed
73 women have won the latest Lok Sabha elections, slightly down from 78 in 2019. West Bengal leads with 11 female MPs. The BJP had the highest number of women candidates. The 18th Lok Sabha will have over 13.44% female MPs, a significant representation since 1952.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, 73 women have emerged victorious in the recent Lok Sabha elections, marking a slight decline from the 78 elected in 2019. West Bengal stands out with 11 female MPs leading the state tally.
The BJP fielded the maximum number of women candidates at 69, reflecting a robust strategy, while Congress followed with 41. This election is notably the first since the women's reservation bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, was passed in Parliament, although the law is yet to take effect.
Analyzing the Election Commission's data, BJP secured 30 seats for its women candidates, followed by Congress with 14 and TMC with 11. With female representation at over 13.44 percent, the 18th Lok Sabha will have one of the highest counts of women MPs, showcasing a gradual but significant shift in gender representation in Indian politics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We will be able to stop BJP from getting majority seats: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Kharge Predicts Power Shift: Congress Gaining Ground
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
"Will observe fast as penance to Lord Jagannath": BJP's Sambit Patra apologetic for 'slip of tongue' in Puri