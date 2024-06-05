NDA Unites to Elect Modi for Historic Third Term

In a landmark move, leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader on Wednesday. This decision underscores the coalition's ongoing commitment to ameliorate conditions for the poor, women, youths, farmers, and underprivileged segments of society.

The meeting, held at Modi's residence, came a day after the NDA secured a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election. The victory sets the stage for Modi to take the oath for a third consecutive term, an unprecedented achievement for any ruling alliance since 1962.

Attendees included influential leaders like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan, and NCP's Praful Patel. The resolution affirmed that the NDA government will persist in enhancing living standards and advancing all-round development while preserving India's heritage.

''We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader,'' read the resolution. It also noted how people have witnessed substantial development across various sectors over the past decade due to the NDA's pro-people policies under Modi's leadership.

