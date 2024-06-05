TMC calls meeting of newly elected MPs at Mamata's residence on Saturday

The Trinamool Congress has called a meeting of all newly elected MPs of the party at 4 pm on Saturday at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata's Kalighat. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign strategy for Lok Saabha Polls in West Bengal failed to bring fruitful results as Trinamool Congress won 29 seats in the state.

West Bengal contributes 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 543-member Parliament. The BJPs' main focus was to dislodge Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal and even targeted the TMC government over Sandeshkhali, but the BJP won in 12 seats, down from its earlier tally of 18 seats in the 2019 polls. Earlier on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha results were announced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has lost his credibility since he had said that he would cross 400 seats but could not.

TMC chairperson Banerjee said, "The Prime Minister has lost credibility, he should resign immediately because he had said that this time they would cross 400 seats. I had said that there is a doubt that the BJP would cross even 200 seats. Now they have to hold the feet of Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had won 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and the BJP won 18. Congress won only 2 seats. (ANI)

