Laxman Bag's Shocking Victory: A Political Upheaval in Odisha

In a stunning turn of events, BJP's Laxman Bag became a household name in Odisha after toppling Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the Kantabanji assembly seat hailing from Bolangir district.

Bag, 48, secured the Kantabanji seat by a margin of 16,344 votes, a significant upset for the five-term CM Patnaik, who contested from two constituencies but managed to win only the Hinjili seat by a modest 4,636 votes.

This defeat marks Patnaik's first electoral loss since he began his public life as Aska MP in 1998. Bag expressed gratitude, stating, "I thank the people of Kantabanji for preferring me over Naveen Patnaik. I will strive to meet the aspirations of the people."

He added, "Maybe he is the CM, but I had confidence in my people. I fought with full dedication to win, and that has happened."

Highlighting key issues, Bag noted the lack of employment opportunities as a critical concern that drove his campaign. Despite a history of 12 criminal cases and his matric-pass qualification declared in the election affidavit, Bag's victory signifies a pivotal shift in the region's political landscape.

Having previously lost to Congress's Santosh Singh Saluja by just 128 votes, Bag's redemption in this election showcases a dramatic change in voter sentiment.

