Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal Targets 'Adjustment Politics'
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, recently expelled from the party, announced plans to form a new political outfit. Yatnal criticized the BJP's 'adjustment politics' and its alleged preference for 'dynasty politics.' While denying plans to join Congress, he plans to gather public opinion on his future political moves.
Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has announced plans to form a new political outfit, criticizing the BJP for engaging in 'adjustment politics' and favoring 'dynasty politics.'
Yatnal, a prominent leader from the Lingayat community, was ousted for his outspoken criticism of former BJP Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP chief BY Vijayendra, accusing them of perpetuating party dominance.
In efforts to build a platform that bridges caste divides, Yatnal emphasized inclusivity beyond traditional symbols and figures. He plans to gauge public sentiment before making further political moves, while also denying any intention to join Congress, which he labeled a 'Muslim party.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
