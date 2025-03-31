Left Menu

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal Targets 'Adjustment Politics'

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, recently expelled from the party, announced plans to form a new political outfit. Yatnal criticized the BJP's 'adjustment politics' and its alleged preference for 'dynasty politics.' While denying plans to join Congress, he plans to gather public opinion on his future political moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:08 IST
Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal Targets 'Adjustment Politics'
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has announced plans to form a new political outfit, criticizing the BJP for engaging in 'adjustment politics' and favoring 'dynasty politics.'

Yatnal, a prominent leader from the Lingayat community, was ousted for his outspoken criticism of former BJP Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son, state BJP chief BY Vijayendra, accusing them of perpetuating party dominance.

In efforts to build a platform that bridges caste divides, Yatnal emphasized inclusivity beyond traditional symbols and figures. He plans to gauge public sentiment before making further political moves, while also denying any intention to join Congress, which he labeled a 'Muslim party.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025