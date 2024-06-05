Victory of Wealth: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Triumphs in Chevella

In a landmark victory, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, one of the wealthiest candidates in Telangana's Lok Sabha elections, clinched the Chevella constituency by a resounding margin of over 1.72 lakh votes.

Reddy, who is now with the BJP, secured 8,09,882 votes, leaving his closest opponent, the Congress' G Ranjit Reddy, with 6,36,985 votes. An accomplished engineer by background, Reddy began his political journey with BRS (formerly TRS) and later joined the Congress before his eventual switch to the BJP.

Apart from his political engagements, Reddy's financial disclosures revealed assets worth Rs 4,568 crore. He holds extensive shares in Apollo Hospital Enterprises, as does his wife, Sangita Reddy, who serves as Joint Managing Director of the healthcare giant founded by her father, Dr. C Prathap Reddy.

