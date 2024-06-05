"People have rejected BJP...": Maharashtra LoP on Fadnavis's offer to resign as Deputy CM

Following Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's offer to resign from his post owing to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poor performance in the state, state Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday said that the people have "rejected" the BJP. "It is BJP's internal matter. We dont need to speak anything on it. The people have rejected the BJP... Whether it is central or the state leadership, both have failed... If he is taking the responsibility and wants to resign then their high command will take the decision..." he said.

The Maharashtra LoP further added, "Devendra Fadnavis was leading the BJP in the state. If he takes the credit for the victory, then he should also take the responsibility for losing..." Earlier today, Fadnavis took responsibility for the party's abysmal performance and urged the top leadership to relieve him of ministerial duties so that he could work for the party.

"Whatever loss we suffered in the LS polls in Maharashtra, I take full responsibility for it. Therefore, I urge the top leadership to relieve me of my ministerial duties for I need to work for the party and contribute my time to the preparations of the state assembly polls", he said. However, state minister Girish Mahajan has affirmed that Fadnavis would remain in the government.

"He only took the responsibility for the reduction of seats in Maharashtra, no other discussion was done. He will remain in the government and also work with the organisation...We have more than 200 MLAs, there is no question of his resignation or any problem in the government..." Mahajan told ANI. The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18%.

The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state. The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions from exit polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)