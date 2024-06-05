Left Menu

Slovakia's Prime Minister Speaks Out After Assassination Attempt

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has addressed the public for the first time since an assassination attempt three weeks ago. In a pre-recorded speech on Facebook, Fico revealed that the attack caused significant damage to his health, making it uncertain when he will return to work.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:14 IST
Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has made his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt three weeks ago. The Prime Minister posted a pre-recorded speech on his Facebook page.

During the address, Fico disclosed that the attack had inflicted serious damage on his health and warned that it would be a 'small miracle' if he could return to his official duties within several weeks.

This update comes just ahead of the European Parliament elections, adding a layer of complexity to Slovakia's political landscape.

