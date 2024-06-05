Slovakia's Prime Minister Speaks Out After Assassination Attempt
Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has addressed the public for the first time since an assassination attempt three weeks ago. In a pre-recorded speech on Facebook, Fico revealed that the attack caused significant damage to his health, making it uncertain when he will return to work.
This update comes just ahead of the European Parliament elections, adding a layer of complexity to Slovakia's political landscape.
