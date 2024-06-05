Left Menu

Tamil Nadu BJP's Rising Fortunes: Annamalai's Vision for 2026

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai criticizes former ally AIADMK for its poor performance in recent polls. Despite not winning seats, the BJP increased its vote share and focuses on the 2026 Assembly elections. Annamalai remains committed to honest politics and aims to strengthen BJP's presence in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:52 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP's Rising Fortunes: Annamalai's Vision for 2026
Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai launched a scathing attack on former ally AIADMK, attributing its third-place finish in some constituencies during the recent Lok Sabha elections to its lack of courtesy towards the BJP. Despite failing to secure seats, the BJP has grown its vote share and is setting its sights on the 2026 Assembly elections.

In Coimbatore, traditionally an AIADMK stronghold, Annamalai lauded the BJP's historic vote counts, suggesting that the party's candid and relentless campaign strategies are beginning to pay off. He emphasized that the BJP and AIADMK-led front vote share could have surpassed DMK and allies in about 30 constituencies had they united.

Looking ahead, Annamalai expressed confidence in BJP's growth and public support. He underscored the party's commitment to honest politics, untainted by cash-for-votes practices, and pledged to amplify efforts to secure a significant vote share in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The BJP aims for a substantial rise in its current 11.24 percent vote share, targeting around 35 percent to claim power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024