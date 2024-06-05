Tamil Nadu BJP's Rising Fortunes: Annamalai's Vision for 2026

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai launched a scathing attack on former ally AIADMK, attributing its third-place finish in some constituencies during the recent Lok Sabha elections to its lack of courtesy towards the BJP. Despite failing to secure seats, the BJP has grown its vote share and is setting its sights on the 2026 Assembly elections.

In Coimbatore, traditionally an AIADMK stronghold, Annamalai lauded the BJP's historic vote counts, suggesting that the party's candid and relentless campaign strategies are beginning to pay off. He emphasized that the BJP and AIADMK-led front vote share could have surpassed DMK and allies in about 30 constituencies had they united.

Looking ahead, Annamalai expressed confidence in BJP's growth and public support. He underscored the party's commitment to honest politics, untainted by cash-for-votes practices, and pledged to amplify efforts to secure a significant vote share in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The BJP aims for a substantial rise in its current 11.24 percent vote share, targeting around 35 percent to claim power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)