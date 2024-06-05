Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Secures Major Wins Across Urban and Rural West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) achieved substantial victories in both urban and rural regions of West Bengal, outperforming the BJP, which secured its seats mainly in rural areas. The TMC's major wins included Kolkata, Jadavpur, and Howrah, among others. The party's vote share was significantly higher than the BJP's in most constituencies.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has triumphed in both urban and rural areas of West Bengal, delivering a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which managed to garner votes primarily from the villages, barring the Darjeeling constituency.

The TMC clinched both seats in Kolkata's heart—Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin—as well as Jadavpur and Howrah, where the electorate comprises both urban and rural voters.

Durgapur-Bardhaman, an area with urban, industrial, and rural zones, also witnessed a TMC victory. Election Commission data shows TMC secured 47.99% of the votes here, while the BJP got 38%.

