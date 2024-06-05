Trinamool Congress Secures Major Wins Across Urban and Rural West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has triumphed in both urban and rural areas of West Bengal, delivering a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which managed to garner votes primarily from the villages, barring the Darjeeling constituency.

The TMC clinched both seats in Kolkata's heart—Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin—as well as Jadavpur and Howrah, where the electorate comprises both urban and rural voters.

Durgapur-Bardhaman, an area with urban, industrial, and rural zones, also witnessed a TMC victory. Election Commission data shows TMC secured 47.99% of the votes here, while the BJP got 38%.

