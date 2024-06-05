Left Menu

NOTA Votes in West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections Impact Results

In the recent West Bengal Lok Sabha elections, 0.87 per cent of voters chose the NOTA option. This amounted to 5,22,724 votes across 42 constituencies, influencing the results in some areas. Political scientist Maidul Islam suggested this could be due to voter dissatisfaction or confusion, particularly among first-time or elderly voters.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:47 IST
NOTA Votes in West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections Impact Results
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing turnout, 0.87 per cent of voters in the West Bengal Lok Sabha elections opted for the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) choice, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This equates to a significant number of 5,22,724 votes across 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Particularly noteworthy, four constituencies — Bankura, Alipurduar, Bardhaman-Durgapur, and Bolpur — each registered over 20,000 NOTA votes. Bankura led the tally with 26,209 NOTA votes, followed by Bolpur (21,722), Bardhaman-Durgapur (21,595), and Alipurduar (21,298).

Prominent victories were recorded despite the NOTA influence. Trinamool Congress' Arup Chakraborty defeated BJP's Subhas Sarkar by 32,778 votes, while in Bardhaman-Durgapur, former cricketer Kirti Azad triumphed over BJP's Dilip Ghosh by 1,37,981 votes. Political scientist Maidul Islam attributed the high NOTA count to voter dissatisfaction and lack of familiarity with candidates or voting procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024