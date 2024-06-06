Left Menu

Ultranationalist Israeli March: Controversy and Tensions in Jerusalem

Thousands of ultranationalist Israelis marched through a sensitive Palestinian area in Jerusalem, chanting racist slogans, as Israel's far-right national security minister claimed Jews prayed freely at a key holy site in violation of long-standing agreements. This contentious march heightened tensions amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Thousands of ultranationalist Israelis marched through a sensitive Palestinian area of Jerusalem on Wednesday, chanting racist slogans during an annual procession. Far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed Jews prayed freely at a key holy site, breaching decades-old agreements. The march escalates already high tensions amid ongoing Gaza conflict.

Marchers gathered outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, chanting inflammatory slogans and waving Israeli flags. Ben-Gvir, now a pivotal figure in Prime Minister Netanyahu's government, insisted the march follow its traditional route through the Palestinian area despite heightened tensions due to the war in Gaza. The route ended at the Western Wall.

Although police ensured the procession did not enter the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Ben-Gvir stated Jews prayed there earlier, challenging long-standing security arrangements. The annual march, commemorating "Jerusalem Day", marks Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in 1967. Palestinians view such events as provocations and potential attempts to seize control over significant religious sites.

