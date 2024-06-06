Putin Warns Germany: Supplying Ukraine Weapons to Strike Russia Could Have Grave Consequences
President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to Germany regarding the use of its long-range weapons by Ukraine against Russia. He indicated that such actions could lead to severe international security issues and escalate tensions between Russia and the West, cautioning that Moscow might reciprocate in kind.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday cautioned Germany that the deployment of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would represent a 'dangerous step.' He warned that Moscow could, in turn, supply long-range weapons to others to target Western assets.
Putin stressed that such Western actions would further destabilize international security, potentially leading to 'very serious problems.' He added, 'That would mark their direct involvement in the war against the Russian Federation, and we reserve the right to act the same way.'
Moreover, Putin hinted at 'asymmetrical' responses, which might include providing similar weapons to other regions capable of targeting Western facilities, opposing the ongoing use of American and German arms by Ukraine.
