Singapore PM Wong congratulates PM Modi on re-election

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated his India counterpart Narendra Modi and his ruling alliance on their electoral victory, saying he was looking forward to deepening ties between the two countries. In a post on social media platform X, Wong described Modi's win, which secures a third consecutive term for him, as ''historic''.

Wong said he was looking forward to working with Modi to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2025.

