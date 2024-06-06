Left Menu

Modi's Historic Third Term: Regional Leaders Set to Attend Grand Swearing-In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a historic third consecutive term after the BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Modi has invited leaders from neighboring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius to his swearing-in ceremony, set for June 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having secured a historic third consecutive term in office, is set to invite leaders from neighboring countries to his swearing-in ceremony over the weekend. With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi's leadership continues to define Indian politics.

Among the invited foreign dignitaries are leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius. According to sources, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has already accepted Modi's invitation during a phone conversation. Similar invitations have been extended to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Modi's previous swearing-in ceremonies have seen significant international attendance, accentuating India's regional influence. Leaders of SAARC nations attended his initial swearing-in, while BIMSTEC leaders marked his second term. The stage is now set for another grand event as Modi prepares to take the oath on June 8. Despite the BJP not achieving a standalone majority, their alliance's 293 seats secure another term for Modi.

