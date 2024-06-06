Left Menu

Migrants Confront Uncertainty Amid Biden's Asylum Halt

Abigail Castillo, a migrant, crossed the US border despite President Biden halting asylum. Alongside others from Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico, she's now subject to new deportation rules. This reflects widespread anxiety among migrants as Biden's asylum suspension takes effect when illegal crossings exceed 2,500 daily.

PTI | Dulzura | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:52 IST
Migrants Confront Uncertainty Amid Biden's Asylum Halt
AI Generated Representative Image

Abigail Castillo faced a grueling journey as she attempted to cross the US border, even after learning President Joe Biden had halted asylum processing. Along with her toddler, Castillo traversed the mountains east of San Diego, only to be met by Border Patrol agents enforcing Biden's new deportation rules.

Castillo, 35, joined a group of migrants from Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico—driven by violence at home but now caught in a policy shift after Biden invoked presidential powers to halt asylum when daily illegal crossings surpass 2,500. Despite their resolve, they had missed the deadline and faced deportation.

The scenario underscores the uncertainty plaguing migrants as they confront the new asylum suspension, which will continue until daily crossings fall below 1,500 for a week. The policy also imposes stricter standards for those claiming fear for their safety if deported. Meanwhile, logistical challenges and limited resources exacerbate the situation, raising questions about the measure's effectiveness in curbing large-scale migrant entries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024