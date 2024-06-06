Migrants Confront Uncertainty Amid Biden's Asylum Halt
Abigail Castillo, a migrant, crossed the US border despite President Biden halting asylum. Alongside others from Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico, she's now subject to new deportation rules. This reflects widespread anxiety among migrants as Biden's asylum suspension takes effect when illegal crossings exceed 2,500 daily.
Abigail Castillo faced a grueling journey as she attempted to cross the US border, even after learning President Joe Biden had halted asylum processing. Along with her toddler, Castillo traversed the mountains east of San Diego, only to be met by Border Patrol agents enforcing Biden's new deportation rules.
Castillo, 35, joined a group of migrants from Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico—driven by violence at home but now caught in a policy shift after Biden invoked presidential powers to halt asylum when daily illegal crossings surpass 2,500. Despite their resolve, they had missed the deadline and faced deportation.
The scenario underscores the uncertainty plaguing migrants as they confront the new asylum suspension, which will continue until daily crossings fall below 1,500 for a week. The policy also imposes stricter standards for those claiming fear for their safety if deported. Meanwhile, logistical challenges and limited resources exacerbate the situation, raising questions about the measure's effectiveness in curbing large-scale migrant entries.
