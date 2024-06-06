BJP Lauds Lieutenant Governor Sinha for Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina, praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's commitment to the region's prosperity on Thursday, attributing significant progress to his efforts. Raina's comments responded to criticism from National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah, who accused Sinha of failing the region and undermining BJP in Ghazipur.

Raina highlighted the transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing that marginalized communities have seen their rights affirmed, contributing to record voter turnout in recent Lok Sabha polls. 'Lieutenant Governor Sinha has worked diligently to establish a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,' Raina stated.

The BJP leader also reflected on the past, noting the hardships during times of strikes and violence, contrasting it with today's climate of peace and widespread development. He credited security forces, Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the incident-free elections, expressing hope for honest, nationalistic leadership in upcoming polls.

