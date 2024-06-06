Left Menu

BJP Lauds Lieutenant Governor Sinha for Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his efforts towards the prosperity and development of the Union territory. Responding to criticism from Omar Abdullah, Raina highlighted the positive changes seen under the current administration, including peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:20 IST
BJP Lauds Lieutenant Governor Sinha for Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina, praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's commitment to the region's prosperity on Thursday, attributing significant progress to his efforts. Raina's comments responded to criticism from National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah, who accused Sinha of failing the region and undermining BJP in Ghazipur.

Raina highlighted the transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing that marginalized communities have seen their rights affirmed, contributing to record voter turnout in recent Lok Sabha polls. 'Lieutenant Governor Sinha has worked diligently to establish a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,' Raina stated.

The BJP leader also reflected on the past, noting the hardships during times of strikes and violence, contrasting it with today's climate of peace and widespread development. He credited security forces, Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the incident-free elections, expressing hope for honest, nationalistic leadership in upcoming polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024