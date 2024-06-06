Controversial Relocation of Iconic Statues Sparks Political Uproar

In a significant reshuffle, statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji, among others, have been relocated from their original positions within the Parliament premises to a lawn adjacent to the old building. This move is part of a broader landscaping initiative aimed at transforming the Parliament complex.

The relocation has sparked substantial criticism from the Congress party. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media, expressing his outrage over the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar being removed from their prominent positions. He labeled the action as 'atrocious.'

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress's media and publicity department, criticized the BJP, suggesting that the relocation was a retaliatory act following electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Khera provocatively questioned whether the BJP would amend the Constitution if given an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

The Parliament premises revamp is set to be showcased during the 18th Lok Sabha's maiden session in June. Redevelopment plans include integrating the complex's four buildings and creating a new lawn near the Gaja Dwar entrance, facilitating President and Prime Minister ceremonies in a grand setting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)