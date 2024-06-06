Resounding Victory for Sasikanth Senthil in Tamil Nadu Elections

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil secured an unrivaled victory margin in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu. Representing Congress, Senthil won the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha seat, crushing BJP's V Pon Balaganapathy by an extraordinary 572,155 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

Senthil received 796,956 votes, while Balaganapathy garnered only 224,801 votes during the April 19 polls held statewide.

Other significant victories included Congress' Manickam Tagore, who clinched the Virudhunagar seat by the narrowest margin in the state, defeating DMDK's Vijayaprabhakaran by just 4,379 votes.

Veteran DMK leader T R Baalu secured his 7th term triumph in Sriperumbudur by defeating AIADMK's G Premkumar by 487,029 votes, marking the second-largest victory margin in Tamil Nadu.

DMK's Kanimozhi also made a strong showing, winning Tuticorin for a second consecutive term with a margin of 392,738 votes over AIADMK's R Sivasamy Velumani, improving her 2019 performance.

Arun Nehru, son of DMK minister K N Nehru, made a notable debut by defeating AIADMK's N D Chandramohan by 389,107 votes in Perambalur.

DMK's A Mani emerged victorious in the Dharmapuri constituency, surpassing PMK's Sowmiya Anbumani by a margin of 21,300 votes despite initial setbacks for Sowmiya Anbumani.

