Rakesh Tikait Calls for Ongoing Dialogue with Farmers Amid Political Shifts

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue with farmers as the new government takes shape at the Center.

Tikait's statements come in the wake of the BJP-led NDA's imminent formation of the next government.

'Protests arise when there are issues in the country. We want that whoever forms the government, they should keep space for talks open,' Tikait, the BKU spokesperson, told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.

The BKU, a key member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), had led the significant 2020-21 protests against the Narendra Modi government's controversial agricultural laws.

Several farmer unions now demand a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Tikait noted that there had been no negotiations with farmers since January 22, 2021.

'There have been no talks with farmer groups in 2022 and 2023, and now it is 2024,' he said.

Commenting on the BJP's performance, Tikait suggested internal sabotage among BJP ranks, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. He noted that influential BJP figures, including Sanjeev Balyan and Ajay Mishra 'Teni', lost their seats.

'Victory and loss are part and parcel of elections. The public punishes silently,' Tikait remarked.

When asked if Modi would secure a third term, Tikait remarked that he was not an astrologer to make such predictions.

Regarding Nitish Kumar's involvement in central government formation, Tikait stated, 'Nitish Kumar will go wherever he benefits. It is not a crime to rob the 'robbers'. He will also negotiate his deal well.'

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 2024 elections with 240 seats, followed by Congress with 99 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP saw a significant reduction, holding just 33 seats compared to previous elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)