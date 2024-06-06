Left Menu

Lakshmir Bhandar: The Game-Changer in Bengal's Political Arena

Pratik Jain of I-PAC believes Mamata Banerjee's women-centric scheme, Lakshmir Bhandar, was key to TMC's success in the 2024 polls. Despite challenges and BJP's high expectations, TMC's strategic focus on women voters and effective internal conflict management ensured their victory.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pratik Jain, co-founder and director of I-PAC, credits the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme as a pivotal factor in Mamata Banerjee's success in the 2024 parliamentary polls. The monthly cash assistance scheme for women, alongside other women-centric initiatives, turned the tides in favor of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Despite BJP's strong campaign, including a botched candidate selection and negative campaigning, TMC emerged victorious, securing 29 out of 42 seats. Jain attributed BJP's failure to a lack of credible campaign promises and high-profile missteps in candidate relocation.

Jain, who stepped into a leadership role after Prashant Kishor's exit in 2021, utilized comprehensive strategies to address TMC's internal conflicts and focused heavily on public outreach. Ultimately, the results marked a significant milestone in Jain's career as a political strategist.

