Lakshmir Bhandar: The Game-Changer in Bengal's Political Arena

Pratik Jain, co-founder and director of I-PAC, credits the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme as a pivotal factor in Mamata Banerjee's success in the 2024 parliamentary polls. The monthly cash assistance scheme for women, alongside other women-centric initiatives, turned the tides in favor of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Despite BJP's strong campaign, including a botched candidate selection and negative campaigning, TMC emerged victorious, securing 29 out of 42 seats. Jain attributed BJP's failure to a lack of credible campaign promises and high-profile missteps in candidate relocation.

Jain, who stepped into a leadership role after Prashant Kishor's exit in 2021, utilized comprehensive strategies to address TMC's internal conflicts and focused heavily on public outreach. Ultimately, the results marked a significant milestone in Jain's career as a political strategist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)