UDF Accuses CPI(M) of Secret Deal with BJP in Kerala Polls

The Congress-led UDF has accused Kerala's ruling CPI(M) of having a covert understanding with the BJP, leading to the saffron party's increased vote share and a Lok Sabha seat win. The UDF claims that this alleged alliance led to actor Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:42 IST
M M Hassan
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Kerala has become increasingly contentious following allegations from the Congress-led UDF against the ruling CPI(M). UDF convener M M Hassan has accused the CPI(M) of secretly collaborating with the BJP, enabling the saffron party to increase its vote share and secure a Lok Sabha seat.

According to Hassan, this clandestine arrangement was responsible for actor Suresh Gopi winning the Thrissur parliamentary seat, stating, 'The BJP did not win the Thrissur LS seat. It was gifted to them by Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M).' Hassan emphasized that the CPI(M) had previously dominated assembly constituencies within the Thrissur seat but saw a significant shift in the 2024 general elections.

He further alleged that the CPI(M)'s coordination with the BJP is evident in how Chief Minister Vijayan targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), while abstaining from criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government. Hassan also highlighted the CPI(M)'s role in attempting to stir communal tensions in the Vadakara constituency as a tactic to undermine the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

