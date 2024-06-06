Uddhav Thackeray Stands Firm Amid BJP Speculation

In a definitive statement, Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil dismissed rumors about Uddhav Thackeray's potential move to the BJP-led NDA. Addressing a press conference, Patil congratulated Thackeray for Shiv Sena (UBT) winning 9 Lok Sabha seats, equal to the BJP's tally in the recent elections.

Speculation intensified after Thackeray missed a crucial INDIA alliance meeting. Patil clarified that Thackeray remains committed to establishing a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, with assembly polls approaching in October 2024.

Patil criticized the current state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, signaling unrest among the populace over the ruling coalition's governance. The NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress continue to fortify the MVA, pushing for a significant political shift in Maharashtra.

