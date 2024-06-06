Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Stands Firm Amid BJP Speculation

Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil has denied that Uddhav Thackeray will switch to the BJP-led NDA amid speculation. The announcement came after Thackeray’s party, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 9 seats in recent elections. Thackeray is committed to installing a Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the upcoming 2024 assembly polls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:04 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a definitive statement, Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil dismissed rumors about Uddhav Thackeray's potential move to the BJP-led NDA. Addressing a press conference, Patil congratulated Thackeray for Shiv Sena (UBT) winning 9 Lok Sabha seats, equal to the BJP's tally in the recent elections.

Speculation intensified after Thackeray missed a crucial INDIA alliance meeting. Patil clarified that Thackeray remains committed to establishing a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, with assembly polls approaching in October 2024.

Patil criticized the current state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, signaling unrest among the populace over the ruling coalition's governance. The NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress continue to fortify the MVA, pushing for a significant political shift in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

