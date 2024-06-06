Left Menu

AIADMK-BJP Rift: Velumani Blames Annamalai for Election Loss

AIADMK leader S P Velumani blames BJP state chief K Annamalai for the split between AIADMK and BJP, suggesting the alliance could have secured 30-35 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite Annamalai's denial, former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan supports Velumani's view, asserting that the DMK's victory was due to the failed alliance.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:37 IST
AIADMK leader and former state minister S P Velumani on Thursday blamed BJP state chief K Annamalai for the collapse of AIADMK-BJP ties, asserting that the alliance could have secured 30-35 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His view, although disputed by Annamalai, found support from former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who remarked that the DMK would not have clinched all 39 seats if the BJP had stayed in alliance with the AIADMK. 'What he (Velumani) said is realistic,' Dr Tamilisai told reporters in Chennai.

However, Annamalai questioned Velumani's rationale, pointing out that the AIADMK failed to win a single seat on its own. Amid the ongoing blame game, Velumani urged Annamalai to cease criticism and deliver on his electoral promises. Annamalai responded by asserting that Velumani had his facts wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

