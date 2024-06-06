China Protests Modi's Taiwan Comment Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

China on Thursday expressed strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark about anticipating better relations with Taiwan. Beijing reiterated its stance that India should be wary of Taiwan's political motives and adhere to the one-China principle.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated, "There is no such thing as 'president' of Taiwan," while addressing a question at a media briefing. She emphasized that China opposes any official interactions between Taiwan and countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China, including India.

The diplomatic row originated from a congratulatory message sent by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, to which Modi responded positively. Mao Ning stressed that India has made significant political commitments to recognizing the one-China principle and should avoid actions that might contradict this stance.

