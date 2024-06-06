"This mandate is against policies of BJP government..." Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the mandate is against the Bharatiya Janata Party as the party has witnessed a decline in its performance from its 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha election. He also said that the mandate is against the policies of this government and against the type of politics BJP has introduced in the last 10 years.

Talking to the media, Pilot said that the message of this election is against the BJP. "BJP was at 303 seats before the election and they had given the slogan of 400. Those who talked of 400 have come down to 200. This mandate is against the policies of this government and against the type of politics they have introduced in the last 10 years," he said.

"The issues with which the Congress Party and INDIA bloc went to the public have been appreciated by the public, our numbers have almost doubled and all the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance have also received very good support. The message of this election is against the BJP," the Congress leader added. Speaking on Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat from Jalore, Pilot said, "We have not won in many places but will work harder next time. Last time also he (Vaibhav) could not win, this time also he (Vaibhav) could not win but will work harder next time and will win from somewhere."

Pilot expressed happiness on the performance of the Congress and INDIA alliance in Rajasthan and especially in northeastern and eastern Rajasthan and said, "I always say that the role of youth in politics cannot be denied. Wherever the youth has been brought forward, the results have been good." In Rajasthan, the BJP won 14 out of 25 seats while the Congress managed to secure eight seats. The CPI (M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Bharat Adivasi Party managed to clinch one seat each.

The BJP had secured a majority in Rajasthan in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections getting 24 seats while the Congress which got zero seats in 2019 managed to notch up 8 seats this time. Voting for Rajasthan's 25 seats was concluded in the first and second phases on April 19 and 26 respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. PM Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP needed the support of other parties in his coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

