AAP MP Sanjay Singh Backs JD(U) in Agnipath Scheme Review Demand

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has thrown his weight behind the JD(U)'s demand for a review of the Agnipath scheme, calling the demand '100 per cent correct'. The MP emphasized that the scheme should have been scrapped earlier.

Earlier, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi stated that the party is pushing for a review of the Agnipath scheme and will also address the caste census issue. Speaking to PTI Videos, Singh remarked that 'Agniveer is a betrayal to Mother India and the Army. The Prime Minister should have withdrawn it earlier.'

Singh further criticized the reduction of the training period from one year to six months under the Agnipath scheme, arguing that it weakens the Army. The government introduced the scheme in June 2022 to recruit young individuals for short-term service, aiming to reduce the age profile of military personnel. It allows recruitment of youths aged 17-and-half to 21 years for a four-year term, with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for an additional 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)