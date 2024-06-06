Left Menu

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Backs JD(U) in Agnipath Scheme Review Demand

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressed his support for JD(U)'s call to review the Agnipath scheme. Singh criticized the reduced training period under the scheme and urged the government to withdraw it, describing it as a 'betrayal' to India and its Army.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:07 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Backs JD(U) in Agnipath Scheme Review Demand
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has thrown his weight behind the JD(U)'s demand for a review of the Agnipath scheme, calling the demand '100 per cent correct'. The MP emphasized that the scheme should have been scrapped earlier.

Earlier, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi stated that the party is pushing for a review of the Agnipath scheme and will also address the caste census issue. Speaking to PTI Videos, Singh remarked that 'Agniveer is a betrayal to Mother India and the Army. The Prime Minister should have withdrawn it earlier.'

Singh further criticized the reduction of the training period from one year to six months under the Agnipath scheme, arguing that it weakens the Army. The government introduced the scheme in June 2022 to recruit young individuals for short-term service, aiming to reduce the age profile of military personnel. It allows recruitment of youths aged 17-and-half to 21 years for a four-year term, with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for an additional 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024