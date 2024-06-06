AAP to Go Solo in Delhi Assembly Polls: Gopal Rai Hints After INDIA Bloc Alliance
AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai announced that the party's alliance with Congress was only for Lok Sabha elections and hinted at going solo for the next Delhi Assembly polls. Despite supporting the INDIA bloc in national elections, AAP doesn't plan any alliance for the state elections where BJP won all seats.
In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that the coalition with Congress was limited to the Lok Sabha elections. This was revealed following a meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
Rai disclosed to PTI that AAP extended robust support to the INDIA bloc during the national elections. 'The INDIA bloc was solely for contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Various parties, including AAP, united for this purpose. Currently, there is no such alliance for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections,' he stated.
The AAP-Congress coalition didn't secure any seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, while the BJP achieved a clean sweep, winning all seven parliamentary seats for the third consecutive time.
