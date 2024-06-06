Left Menu

AAP to Go Solo in Delhi Assembly Polls: Gopal Rai Hints After INDIA Bloc Alliance

AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai announced that the party's alliance with Congress was only for Lok Sabha elections and hinted at going solo for the next Delhi Assembly polls. Despite supporting the INDIA bloc in national elections, AAP doesn't plan any alliance for the state elections where BJP won all seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:25 IST
AAP to Go Solo in Delhi Assembly Polls: Gopal Rai Hints After INDIA Bloc Alliance
Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that the coalition with Congress was limited to the Lok Sabha elections. This was revealed following a meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Rai disclosed to PTI that AAP extended robust support to the INDIA bloc during the national elections. 'The INDIA bloc was solely for contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Various parties, including AAP, united for this purpose. Currently, there is no such alliance for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections,' he stated.

The AAP-Congress coalition didn't secure any seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, while the BJP achieved a clean sweep, winning all seven parliamentary seats for the third consecutive time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024