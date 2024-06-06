TDP Set to Join Union Cabinet on June 12

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is on course to join the union cabinet, with June 12 tentatively marked for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister.

TDP spokesperson Jyotshna Tirunagari emphasized the party's critical role within the NDA, indicating that joining the Central government is a natural step.

She highlighted the historical collaboration between the TDP and NDA, citing previous alliances during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's and the 2014 governments.

Former TDP MP K Ravindra Nath confirmed that Naidu has directed all party MPs to attend an NDA meeting in New Delhi and noted Naidu's imminent departure for the capital.

TDP, which won 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh, will play a crucial role in the NDA's strategy. However, senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned that discussions are ongoing without clear conclusions about cabinet positions.

Previously, the TDP was part of the NDA's 2014 government, securing one cabinet minister and one minister of state posts. This included P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary, who served until 2018.

