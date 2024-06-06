Left Menu

TDP Set to Join Union Cabinet on June 12

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is poised to join the union cabinet with June 12 tentatively set for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister. Although the TDP's participation is confirmed, the final configuration in the central cabinet remains unclear.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:38 IST
TDP Set to Join Union Cabinet on June 12
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is on course to join the union cabinet, with June 12 tentatively marked for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister.

TDP spokesperson Jyotshna Tirunagari emphasized the party's critical role within the NDA, indicating that joining the Central government is a natural step.

She highlighted the historical collaboration between the TDP and NDA, citing previous alliances during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's and the 2014 governments.

Former TDP MP K Ravindra Nath confirmed that Naidu has directed all party MPs to attend an NDA meeting in New Delhi and noted Naidu's imminent departure for the capital.

TDP, which won 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh, will play a crucial role in the NDA's strategy. However, senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned that discussions are ongoing without clear conclusions about cabinet positions.

Previously, the TDP was part of the NDA's 2014 government, securing one cabinet minister and one minister of state posts. This included P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary, who served until 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024