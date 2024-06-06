Abhishek Banerjee Meets Uddhav Thackeray to Strengthen Opposition Alliance

In a significant political development, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

Banerjee's visit follows the noteworthy performance of the INDIA bloc in the recent Lok Sabha polls, marking a moment of potential strategic alliances.

The meeting underscores the growing solidarity within the Opposition, with both the Sena (UBT) and Trinamool Congress playing pivotal roles in the alliance.

