Naveen Patnaik reviews election defeat, instructs party workers to work for people's betterment

Biju Janata Dal's President Naveen Patnaik reviewed the election defeat in Odisha and instructed party leaders to keep in touch with the people and work towards the betterment of the state.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:19 IST
Biju Janata Dal's President Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik reviewed the election defeat in Odisha and instructed party leaders to keep in touch with the people and work towards the betterment of the state. Speaking to ANI, BJD leader Mahesh Sahu said, "He (Naveen Patnaik) advised us to keep relations with the people of our constituency. He also advised us to keep in touch with the people of our area and know about their problems."

Another BJD leader Swarup Das said that Naveen Patnaik is concerned about the well-being of the people of the state. "I am thankful to our CM... He instructed us to work for the people. The people of Odisha have immense faith in us and the party cadres. BJD secured a 41 per cent vote share. Our CM is always concerned about the well-being of Odisha and he has instructed every party cadre to work for the well-being of the people." He added, "As per the directions, we are committed to work for the people of Odisha. We will fight back and we will try to ensure that Naveen Patnaik comes to power again."

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Das said that the party's position has declined in the country. "The entire country has rejected them and they are on the back foot," Das said. Rohit Pujari, BJD leader, spoke about the guidelines by Naveen Patnaik and said, "Today, we had a discussion with the Party President Naveen Patnaik and he has given us some guidelines about how we should work in the future. He has asked us to be with the people the way we have been in the past. We have to serve the people of our constituency and Odisha and this is our goal. We will fight for the interest of the people."

He further added, "Our goal is not to be in power or opposition. Our goal is to be with the people and to work and fight for the people." Notably, the BJP in the 18th Lok Sabha elections clinched 20 out of 21 seats while Congress managed to win one seat. The BJD, which ruled the state, failed to secure even a single seat.

In the Assembly elections in the state, the BJP secured 78 out of 147 seats while BJD won 51. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

