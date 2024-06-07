Left Menu

U.S. Boosts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. has announced a new military aid package of USD 225 million to Ukraine, including munitions for HIMARS and other artillery. This move allows Ukraine to defend itself against Russian threats, particularly to the city of Kharkiv. President Biden emphasized continued U.S. support for Ukraine in a recent speech.

07-06-2024
The U.S. has unveiled a new military aid package worth USD 225 million for Ukraine, U.S. officials disclosed Thursday. The aid comprises ammunition that Kyiv's forces can potentially use to counter threats inside Russia and protect the city of Kharkiv from heavy Russian assaults.

The package includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), mortar systems, and various artillery rounds. Officials, speaking anonymously, revealed that the aid also encompasses missiles for the HAWK air defense system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, 155mm Howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, demolition materials, and an assortment of spare parts and equipment.

President Joe Biden, addressing an audience on the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the American cemetery in Normandy, vowed that the U.S. will not abandon Ukraine's defense. This statement underscores U.S. commitment to counter potential Russian threats. Biden is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday to further discuss these developments.

