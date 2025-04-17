Diplomatic Balancing Act: Europe's Push for U.S. Support in Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic effort, European and Ukrainian officials gathered in Paris on Thursday to engage with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff. The primary goal was to seek stronger U.S. support in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and persuade Washington to adopt a firmer stance against Moscow.

This meeting comes after Russia's refusal of a ceasefire proposal, which Trump facilitated last month. The diplomatic discourse highlights the urgency of addressing the security threats posed by the conflict, especially after a recent attack in Sumy, Ukraine, that claimed the lives of civilians.

Additionally, discussions extended to nuclear talks with Iran as part of a broader agenda. Witkoff is set to continue dialogue in Rome with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. These talks represent a critical diplomatic dance as the Trump administration navigates complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)