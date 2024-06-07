Modi Set for Historic Third Term as PM: Key Highlights from the NDA Meeting

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to commence his third term after being proposed as the NDA parliamentary party leader by Rajnath Singh. Modi is set to take the oath of office on Sunday. Meanwhile, the RBI has kept interest rates unchanged, focusing on inflation amid robust economic growth.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to embark on his third term. The proposal for Modi's leadership came from senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh during the NDA parliamentary party meeting, receiving unanimous support from key BJP members like Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, along with other NDA leaders.

This decision was solidified during the NDA parliamentary party meeting where senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi announced that the oath ceremony would take place on Sunday. This event marks a significant chapter in Indian politics as Modi's leadership continues to shape the nation's trajectory.

In parallel economic news, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to maintain the current interest rates, citing a focus on inflation control amidst strong economic growth. The RBI's policy committee remains divided on the potential for an interest rate cut, reflecting diverse views on economic strategy moving forward.

