BJP Allies Rally Behind Modi’s Leadership

Key BJP allies, including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance. They emphasized balancing regional aspirations with national interests, praising Modi's leadership and expressing confidence in his ability to develop India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:11 IST
In a significant show of support, key BJP allies, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance. Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, these leaders emphasized the importance of balancing regional aspirations and national interests.

Naidu highlighted Modi's impactful rallies in Andhra Pradesh that translated into electoral success for the TDP, securing 16 Lok Sabha seats. He lauded Modi as the right leader at the right time, calling it a unique opportunity for India that should not be missed.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence in Modi's capability to drive India's development while addressing regional concerns, specifically for Bihar. He criticized the opposition, asserting that their lack of service to the country will lead to their defeat in the next Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

