AI-First Vision: Suresh Sundararajan Takes the Helm at Mindsprint

Mindsprint appoints Suresh Sundararajan as CEO to lead its AI-first strategy in digital transformation. With experience in technology and sustainability, he aims to position Mindsprint as a leader through AI-driven solutions, strategic partnerships, and a future-ready workforce, focusing on operational excellence and business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:28 IST
Mindsprint has announced the appointment of Suresh Sundararajan as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a substantial background in technology and innovation, Suresh is set to lead the company's strategic push towards AI-driven solutions and partnerships. His vision includes enhancing operational efficiency and steering Mindsprint to the forefront of digital transformation.

Previously serving as co-founder and chairman, Suresh was instrumental in Mindsprint's transition to an independent service provider. His latest role focuses on leveraging AI for transformative growth, advocating an 'AI First' initiative to maintain Mindsprint's competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

With a history of leadership roles at Olam, and as a co-founder of Nupo Ventures, Suresh brings recognized expertise to Mindsprint. He aims to expand AI offerings, bolster strategic collaborations, and build a workforce adept in AI to drive the company's innovation agenda. The opening of a new office in Australia marks a significant step in Mindsprint's global expansion strategy.

