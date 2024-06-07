Nepal PM Prachanda to Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony in India

Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', is set for a three-day visit to India commencing this Sunday. The highlight of the visit will be his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his third term in office.

Government Spokesperson Rekha Sharma confirmed that the Council of Ministers, led by Prachanda himself, has given the green light for the visit. The trip underscores the strong bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

Alongside Prachanda, other prominent leaders from the region, including Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, are also scheduled to attend the swearing-in event. Prime Minister Prachanda will return to Nepal on Tuesday.

