Nepal PM Prachanda to Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony in India
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will visit India for three days starting Sunday. The visit includes attending Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The Nepalese cabinet approved the trip, and Prachanda will return home on Tuesday. Other regional leaders are also invited.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', is set for a three-day visit to India commencing this Sunday. The highlight of the visit will be his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his third term in office.
Government Spokesperson Rekha Sharma confirmed that the Council of Ministers, led by Prachanda himself, has given the green light for the visit. The trip underscores the strong bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.
Alongside Prachanda, other prominent leaders from the region, including Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, are also scheduled to attend the swearing-in event. Prime Minister Prachanda will return to Nepal on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- India
- Prachanda
- Modi
- Swearing-In
- Ceremony
- Prime Minister
- Visit
- Bilateral Relations
- Politics
ALSO READ
Thailand's Prime Minister Faces Legal Challenge Over Controversial Cabinet Appointment
Abdullah bin Zayed attends official mourning ceremony of late Iranian President; conveys UAE President's condolences
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Stays Committed Amid Legal Challenges
Hungary Rejects ICC's Arrest Warrant Request Against Israel's Prime Minister
If you get poll majority, who'll be your Prime Minister? Amit Shah hits out at INDIA bloc