Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: A Political Setback and the Road Ahead

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, has faced a significant political setback. The seasoned leader announced on Friday that he will be traveling to New Delhi to participate in the central working committee meeting of his party, following his defeat in the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat.

When questioned about his future as the WBPCC president, Chowdhury refrained from making any definitive comments. He disclosed that he had received a call from party president Mallikarjun Kharge, prompting his trip to the national capital. 'I got a call from party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday,' he revealed during a press conference.

Addressing his loss to political newcomer Yusuf Pathan, Chowdhury attributed his defeat to the successful 'game plan' orchestrated by Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. He stressed that while opponents tried to alienate voters from him based on religious lines, many across various faiths supported him. Nonetheless, it wasn't sufficient to secure his sixth term from Baharampur, a constituency he had represented since 1999. 'Didi's game plan was successful,' he lamented, extending his best wishes to the victorious Yusuf Pathan.

