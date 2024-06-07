Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Reflects on Lok Sabha Future and Youth Involvement

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor indicated that he may not contest the next Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the need for younger politicians. Tharoor secured his fourth consecutive win in Thiruvananthapuram but feels that there are other ways to serve the public besides holding a seat in the Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discussion, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed doubts about contesting the next Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the need for younger leaders to step up. Tharoor has secured his fourth consecutive victory from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Tharoor remarked, 'Not electoral politics but certainly Lok Sabha. I think I have done my bit, and at some point, we all need to know when to step aside for younger blood.' He stressed that there are various ways to serve public life without necessarily holding a position in the Lower House.

Addressing the election dynamics, he acknowledged the tough competition and highlighted challenges posed by CPI(M) candidates. Tharoor also noted actor-politician Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur, describing it as a significant shift in Kerala's political landscape.

