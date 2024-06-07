Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Polls Post Lok Sabha Triumph

Ramesh Chennithala, the AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, has called on the state Congress to mobilize for the assembly elections scheduled for October, building on their recent success in the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the newly-elected Congress MPs, Chennithala stressed the importance of staying connected with the ground realities and highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the longevity of the incoming BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Chennithala underlined the essence of coalition politics, advocating for mutual cooperation and reciprocity within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to effectively challenge the BJP. He emphasized that there should be no 'big brother' attitude in a coalition and called for united efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections. The MVA, comprising the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), had a commendable performance, winning 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Senior Congress leaders lauded the party's unprecedented performance in the Lok Sabha polls, where it clinched 13 seats, the highest by any party. They set their sights on winning the assembly polls and bolstering the opposition bloc. Former Kerala minister Chennithala and other leaders reiterated the need for grassroots prominence and highlighted the party's historical stronghold in Maharashtra. With renewed confidence and strategic planning, the Congress aims to consolidate its position ahead of the assembly elections.

